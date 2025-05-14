Illegal trade vehicles caught in Horsham multi-agency crackdown

A high number of illegally operating trade vehicles were caught during a crackdown by police and council officials on the outskirts of Horsham.

The enforcement was carried out on the A264 which has recently been subjected to large levels of roadside litter.

As well as Sussex Police, the enforcement included Horsham District Council officials along with the Environment Agency, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and West Sussex County Council.

A Horsham Council spokesperson said: “Several vehicles were stopped and checked for waste carriers licenses, valid driving licenses, insecure loads, defective tyres and general roadworthiness.

“In recent years Horsham District Council has worked hard to tackle environmental crime such as fly tipping and general road safety.”

Horsham District Council’s director of communities Paul Anderson added: “We always welcome the opportunity to work with partners to achieve more widespread results. By taking part in these days of action and adopting a multi-agency approach to problem solving we believe our efforts are more effective in disrupting and deterring environmental crime.

“We will continue to carry out enforcement days in an effort to reduce fly tipping, ensure loads are secure and not littered onto our roads and generally improve road safety for the benefit of our residents and the local environment.

“It’s very encouraging to see that our latest operation was so successful in improving safety and cleanliness in our community.”

The council is asking members of the public who spot people littering or fly tipping to report incidents to them online at: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/waste-recycling-and-bins.

People can also check there to see if a tradesperson has a waste carriers licence.