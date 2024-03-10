Police officers, the fire service and a forensic blackout tent were spotted at an incident in Brighton this morning (Sunday, March 10).

Photos submitted to this newspaper showed a cordoned off area near Preston Circus on the A23 Preston Road.

The road has now reopened and Brighton & Hove Buses said on X at 3pm: “The earlier diversion that has been affecting routes BH5, BH5A and BH5B has been cleared and as of now all routes are back to normal.”

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said this morning: “Road closed due to police incident on A23 Preston Road One Way Street from A270 New England Road (Preston Circus) to Stanford Avenue (Preston Park).”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a fire inside a property in Preston Road, Brighton. A road closure is in place in Preston Road from Ditchling Rise to the junction of Stanford Avenue. Please seek alternative routes while services work in the area.

“A 50-year-old man has sadly been confirmed deceased at the scene. A 36-year-old woman from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing at this time and anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to make a report. You can contact us by using our online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Tunnel.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire in basement flat of a three-story building on Preston Road, Brighton, at 3.48 on Sunday morning (10th March).

Crews from Preston Circus, Roedean, Newhaven, Bexhill, Lewes, supported by crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service used breathing apparatus an electric saw and forceable entry to to access the property.

“Pumping equipment and firefighting foam was used to deal with the fire. Unfortunately their was one fatality and a female was taken in to the care of the ambulance service. The cause of the fire is unknown and a fire investigation will be undertaken.”

1 . Brighton Police officers, the fire service and a forensic blackout tent were spotted at incident in Brighton on Sunday, March 10 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

