Sussex Police said a murder investigation has been launched after a pedestrian was killed in a collision in Brighton.

Photos submitted to this newspaper this morning (Saturday, December 23) showed a heavy police presence in Cumberland Road with a section of the street cordoned off.

Police have now said they are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred on the junction of Preston Road and Cumberland Road, at about 5am.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A white van is reported to have collided with a pedestrian before making off from the scene. The vehicle was identified and stopped on the A27, Worthing, later that morning. The driver – a 40-year-old man from Brighton – was arrested on suspicion of murder and transported into police custody. The victim – a 26-year-old local man – was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Police said a section of the road has been closed between Preston Drove and Knoyle Road. They are advising motorists to avoid the area in the meantime.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Firstly, I’d like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim at this difficult time. We are in the early stages of this fast-moving investigation and I’d like to reassure the public that a suspect has been arrested. There will be a significant police presence in the area as we seek to establish the circumstances around this tragic incident, and I would urge anyone with information to come forward. I appreciate this will cause disruption to local traffic, and I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.”

Police said anyone with any information about the incident can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Barclay.

