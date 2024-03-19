A photographer submitted a photograph at 1.20pm that shows a police car and a white van on Meridian Way next to the town’s war memorial. The police cordon appears to be around the green near the war memorial and there have been reports of forensic officers at the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson told the Sussex Express: “Police were called to Meridian Way in Peacehaven at around 11.40pm on Monday (18 March) after a teenage boy reported being raped.”

Police said: “Officers attended the scene and engaged with the victim, who is being supported by specialist officers. An investigation is underway to gather any available evidence and to locate and arrest a suspect. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1468 of 03/18.”

