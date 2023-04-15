Sussex Police said they are appealing for information following a report of an assault in Peterlee Walk, Crawley, at 1.25pm today (Saturday, April 15).

Police said officers are also keen to identify a man who is thought to be in his 20s.

Police said this man was wearing glasses, a blue cap, a blue jacket and dark stubble and police said he may have information that could assist them with their enquiries.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “This man may have injuries which require urgent medical attention.

“A 24-year-old man and 29-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and remain in police custody at this time.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the wider community. There is also likely to be a heightened police presence in the area, including forensic teams, while enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial number 702 of 15/04. Alternatively this can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

The Crawley Observer contacted Sussex Police for more information earlier this afternoon after a photographer sent the newspaper several photos that showed police cars, police officers and a cordoned off area in Bewbush.

