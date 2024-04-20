In Pictures: ‘Significant number’ of cannabis plants found at Eastbourne house

Police were called to a property in Compton Street in the town to after East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service discovered a suspected cannabis farm at the property.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Yesterday evening (April 19) at 8.15pm, East Sussex Fire and Rescue made a report to police after they discovered a suspected cannabis farm while tackling a flooded property in Compton Street, Eastbourne.
“Police attended the scene, and a search was conducted, where a significant number of cannabis plants were recovered from the address.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to make a report.
“You can contact us via our online reporting form or by calling 101 quoting reference 1252 of 19/04.”
