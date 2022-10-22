Increase in anti-social behaviour and vandalism seen in area of Eastbourne

Sussex Police said as part of ongoing work to address ASB in the town, PCSO Woodward recently sent out community surveys to residents who live in or around the Old Dairy in Stanstead Road and Waterworks Road and near to the old BT building in Moy Avenue.

A police spokesperson added: “A number of residents responded and highlighted issues, including issues around the abandoned buildings and an increase of ASB and vandalism as a result.”

PCSO Woodward said: "Firstly, thank you to all the residents who took the time to complete the surveys. I just wanted to let residents know that we are aware of these issues and that to all who have given their details, I will soon be making contact.

An officer in Moy Avenue, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police.

