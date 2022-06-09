ITV documentary highlights police investigation into the Brighton Cat Killer

Steve Bouquet was caught on CCTV after stabbing nine-month old cat Hendrix in Crown Gardens, a narrow passageway linking Church Street and North Road in Brighton

How to Catch a Cat Killer was aired last night (Wednesday) and chronicled the conviction of Steven Bouquet, who was found to have killed nine cats and injured seven more in and around Brighton between October 2018 and June 2019.

Bouquet, a security guard from Rose Hill Terrace in Brighton, was jailed for five years and three months after being found guilty by a jury of 16 counts of criminal damage and one count of possession of a knife in a public place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He later died in prison in January 2022.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The ITV documentary followed the complex and thorough investigation from the first reports being received in late 2018 through to sentencing in September 2021.”

The documentary, which can be watched again on the ITV Hub, showed the breakthrough moment in May 2019 when CCTV captured Bouquet stabbing nine-month-old Hendrix in a passageway in Brighton.

Hendrix’s owners had followed the blood trial out to the passageway in Crown Gardens and noticed there were CCTV cameras nearby that had been set up by a neighbour whose own cat had suffered a similar fate, having been stabbed and killed a year before.