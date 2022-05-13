Jessie Earl: Parents of Eastbourne student 'elated' with new verdict

The new inquest, which was held at Eastbourne Town Hall over May 10-12, had been ordered back in December after the original hearing into the student’s death recorded an open verdict.

Jessie went missing in May 1980 and her remains were found in dense shrubland at Beachy Head nine years later.

Jessie Earl

Jessie’s mum Valerie Earl said, “All I can say is we are both elated. We are delighted.

"It is what we have wanted for such a long time. I cannot believe it has actually happened.”

The 90-year-old said she wanted to thank everybody who has helped the family.

She added, “It has been such a long time. It is difficult to believe that this has happened. I am sure in the next few days we will take it in.

“We haven’t really had a lot of time to gather ourselves.

“There is no doubt that we are absolutely delighted.”

Jessie’s disappearance and murder has gained worldwide attention with Mrs Earl saying her daughter’s story was featured on Jamaican television yesterday.

She added, “I suppose we will eventually stop thinking about it.