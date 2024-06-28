Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jewellery worth ‘tens of thousands of pounds’ was stolen in a burglary in an East Sussex village, police said today (Friday, June 28).

Sussex Police have launched an appeal for information following the incident.

The burglary took place while the owners were out for a meal, police said.

It happened in Chailey, near Lewes.

Some of the jewellery taken in the burglary. Picture: Sussex Police

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called about the break-in which occurred at a property in Cinder Hill.

“A large quantity of jewellery such as rings, necklaces, earrings, cufflinks, and antiques were taken during the theft.

“It happened between 8.40pm and 9.10pm on May 18 this year while the residents were away from their home for a meal.

“The value of the items is believed to be worth tens of thousands of pounds.

“Officers have conducted enquiries, and CCTV showed an intruder wearing all black, with a black balaclava and gloves entering the property. Now, police are issuing images of some of the stolen items to help raise awareness of the theft.”

Detective Constable Jo Lane, from Eastbourne CID, said: “We know the huge impact on people’s lives that a burglary can have, and have been carrying out enquiries in the area.

“In this theft, high value items were taken, but a large quantity of highly personal items were also stolen.

“We are now also releasing images of some of the items stolen, to help raise awareness of the theft.

“If people have seen these items for sale locally or online, we would encourage them to come forward to us to help our investigation.”

Police said notable items stolen included a Theo Fennell bee ring with 18 carat yellow and white gold, 0.5 carat diamonds, 0.1 carat black diamonds, and 0.13 yellow sapphires, a pair of cufflinks with a griffin head and snake motif with a motto in 18 carat gold, a Boodles diamond necklace and Boodles diamond earrings,

a Lapis pearl drop blue and white necklace and earrings, as well as an Alex Monroe gold dragonfly necklace, a bronze necklace, silver pineapple pendant, and an assortment of earrings.