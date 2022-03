A former councillor accused of drink driving has had a hearing against him adjourned by a court today (Friday, March 25).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Miller, 27, is charged with driving a black BMW 420 on the A27 at Hollingbury while over the limit in September 2020.

Mr Miller, a former Brighton Hove and City Councillor and Lewes District Councillor, was due to attend a hearing at Brighton Magistrates Court. today but it was adjourned until June 28.