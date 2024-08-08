Kent men charged with East Sussex burglaries
Jordan Line and Richard Line appeared in court at the beginning of August.
A police spokesperson said: “It follows an investigation into a burglary of a dwelling in Parsonage Lane, Icklesham, near Hastings, and an attempted burglary at an address in Butcher’s Lane, Three Oaks. Officers made arrests as part of their enquiries.
“Sussex Police can confirm that Jordan Line, 31, of Victoria Road, Ramsgate, Kent, was subsequently charged with burglary of a dwelling, attempted burglary of a dwelling, fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark, driving without valid insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and perverting the course of justice.
“Richard Line, 58, of Godwyne Close, Dover, Kent, was charged with burglary of a dwelling, burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal, and perverting the course of justice.”
Police added both men were remanded in custody, and are due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 29 to answer the charges.
Detective Inspector Sophie McGarel said: “Officers are working hard to both prevent and to detect burglaries. We are determined to catch offenders and get justice for victims.”