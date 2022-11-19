Sussex Police welcomed the Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire this week to discuss knife crime.

Knife crime in Sussex is below national average (photo from Sussex Police)

Chris Philp MP visited Brighton on Wednesday (November 16) alongside Sussex Police chief constable Jo Shiner, the force lead for serious violence and knife crime chief inspector Simon Yates, sergeant Liz Reschwamm, and crime commissioner for Sussex Katy Bourne. The visit was scheduled during Op Sceptre week – the nationwide intensification on tackling knife crime and highlighting the dangers of carrying a knife.

The minister spoke to officers to see what is being done to combat knife crime, observed a knife sweep with volunteers, took part in a hotspot patrol, and visited a knife crime engagement van.

Figures show since 2019 knife crime in hotspot areas has dropped by 50 per cent in the 15 hotspot areas across the county. Each hotspot covers an area of approximately 150m² where serious violence is most concentrated. This drop means the cost of crime within the hotspot areas has decreased by 19.5 per cent since the 2019 benchmark which saves society more than £1.5 million.

The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows Sussex recorded 57 knife offences per 100,000 population in the year ending June 2022, which is lower than the national average of 84 per 100,000 based on the 37 forces who use this methodology.

CI Yates said: “It was a brilliant opportunity to host the minister so he could see and hear first hand the proactive work being taken in Sussex to prevent serious violence and knife crime. We were also able to demonstrate how we work with other agencies to keep knives off our streets. Sussex has been and continues to be a safe place to live and this is supported by the latest ONS figures.”

Mr Philp said: “Every knife seized is a potential life saved. While knife crime is down across the country, we cannot be complacent and are acting to prevent more devastation. We're giving our police the resources they need to tackle serious violence, recruiting 20,000 additional police officers by March 2023 including 309 recruited by Sussex Police already. We’re also bringing greater powers to stop and search known knife offenders. I thank Sussex Police’s officers for their intensive efforts, this week and every week, to cut serious violence and steer young people back on track.”

PCC Bourne said: “I’m delighted that Sussex Police are able to show that their efforts and innovation have successfully driven down knife offences. The combination of really creative engagement with young people, the use of amnesty bins and targeted enforcement is making Sussex’s streets safer.”