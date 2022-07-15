Knifeman robs Burgess Hill Co-op in second raid within weeks

The latest incident happened on Tuesday (July 12) just after 11pm at the Co-op in Terracotta Lane when two staff were threatened with a knife.

They had just closed up when they were confronted by the knifeman who demanded to be taken to the store’s safe.

He grabbed the contents before fleeing, throwing some items into a nearby bush.

A Burgess Hill Co-op store has been targeted by an armed robber for the second time within weeks

Police say the man is described as white, thought to be in his 30s, around 6 foot and slim.

He was wearing a black hoody jacket with silver marks on the back.

Detective Constable Lucy Burningham said: “This is a serious incident and is the second one to take place at this store in three weeks.

“We believe in both cases it is the same suspect involved.”