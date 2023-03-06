Police have released the latest crime round-up across the Chichester district.

Sussex Police has asked anyone with information about a number of crimes from Midhurst to Selsey to come forward by calling 101.

The list includes:

Chichester:

Cedar Drive, Chichester – Overnight between Sunday 19 and Monday 20 February a vehicle was broken into. A sat nav and loose change were stolen. Serial 0526 20/02.

Barton Road, Chichester – Overnight between Sunday 19 and Monday 20 February an unlocked vehicle was entered. A set of Air pods were stolen. Serial 0338 21/02.

Church Lane, Boxgrove – Between Monday 20 and Friday 24 February a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1392 25/02.

Cooks Lane, Southbourne – Overnight between Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 February two outbuildings were burgled. A white and blue Cannondale road bike and tool boxes were stolen. Serial 0548 23/02 and 1314 24/02.

Sunderland Close, Tangmere – Between Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 February a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0303 23/02.

Appledram Lane North, Chichester – On the afternoon of Saturday 25 February a residence was burgled. Personal documents and a purse were stolen. Serial 1217 25/02.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:

Walwyn Close, Birdham – Between Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 February a vehicle was entered and two pairs of sunglasses were stolen. Serial 0591 24/02.

Pescotts Close, Birdham – In the early hours of Thursday 23 February a vehicle was broken into and cash was stolen. Serial 0471 25/02.

Walwyn Close, Birdham – Overnight between Thursday 23 and Friday 24 February a vehicle was entered and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0390 24/02.

Crooked Lane, Birdham – In the early hours of Friday 24 February two unlocked vehicles were entered. Loose change was stolen. Serial 0360 25/02.

Chaffer Lane, Birdham – In the early hours of Friday 24 February a vehicle was broken into. Loose change and vapes were stolen. Serial 0245 24/02.

Farne Lane, Birdham – In the early hours of Friday 24 February an attempt was made to gain entry to a vehicle. Serial 0911 25/02.

Mountwood Road, Selsey – In the early hours of Saturday 25 February an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 0688 25/02.

Midhurst and surrounding area:

North Street, Petworth – On Saturday 18 February a blue Vauxhall Zafira was stolen. Serial 0374 23/02.

Valentines Lea, Northchapel – Overnight between Sunday 19 and Monday 20 February a dark blue Ford Transit was stolen. Serial 0286 20/02.

Shillinglee Road, Plaistow – In the early hours of Tuesday 21 February a quantity of fuel was stolen from a property. Serial 0512 21/02.

Sheepdown Drive, Petworth – On Thursday 23 February a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0805 23/02.