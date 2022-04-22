Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

Sussex Police stock image

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.

These include:

Market Road, Chichester – Between Sunday 10 and Thursday 14 April a shed was burgled and two large gazebos were stolen. Serial 0967 14/04.

Priory Lane, Chichester – On the evening of Wednesday 13 April a business premises was burgled and damage caused within. Serial 0068 17/04.

Eartham Wood, Upwaltham – On Friday 15 April a number of vehicles were broken into at the location.

Broad Walk, Westbourne – On the afternoon of Sunday 17 April a vehicle was broken into and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0091 19/04.

West Stoke Road, West Lavant – On the evening of Sunday 17 April a vehicle was broken into. A jacket and a bag were stolen. Serial 0325 19/04.

Woodfield Close, Tangmere – Overnight between Sunday 17 and Monday 18 April a garage was burgled and a black Kawasaki ZX6R motorcycle was stolen. Serial 0247 18/04.

Smugglers Lane, Bosham – On Monday 18 April a vehicle was broken into. Several items including a handbag were stolen. Serial 0483 21/04.

The Avenue, Chichester – In the early hours of Tuesday 19 April there was an attempted burglary of a garage. An arrest was made by attending officers. Serial 0157 19/04.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:

Mill Pond Crescent, Chichester – Between Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April a residence was burgled. Serial 0921 17/04.

Church Road, North Mundham – Overnight between Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April a garage and shed have been burgled and a vehicle broken into. An electric bike and power tools were stolen. Serial 1450 18/04.

High Street, Selsey – In the early hours of Wednesday 20 April a business premises was burgled. Several items were stolen. Serial 0115 20/04.

Midhurst and surrounding area -

Warren Side, South Harting – Overnight between Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 April a vehicle was broken into and an artificial electronic defibrillator was stolen. Serial 1027 14/04.

Marley Lane, Haslemere – Overnight between Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 April a shed was burgled. Serial 1618 14/04.

June Lane, Midhurst – In the early hours of Wednesday 13 April a shed was burgled. Two bikes were stolen – a red Marin Nail Trail 7 and a grey Felt VR40. Serial 1036 15/04.

Ashfield Road, Midhurst – On Wednesday 13 April a shed was burgled and a grey and green Canyon Nerve 8.9 mountain bike was stolen. Serial 1270 16/04.

Valentines Lea, Northchapel – Overnight between Thursday 14 and Friday 15 April two garages were burgled. Serials 0333 & 0334 15/04.

Bury Gate, Bury – In the early hours of Sunday 17 April a residence was burgled and tools were stolen. Serial 0458 17/04.

London Road, Rogate – On the evening of Sunday 17 April a vehicle was broken into. Several items were stolen including an IPad and bank cards. Serial 0545 19/04.

Rogate Road, Liss – Overnight between Sunday 17 and Monday 18 April a vehicle was broken into and several Makita power tools were stolen. Serial 0127 20/04.