Police have released the latest crime round-up across the Chichester district.

Sussex Police has asked anyone with information about a number of crimes from Midhurst to Selsey to come forward by calling 101.

The list includes:

Chichester:

Fox Close, Chichester – On the evening of Monday 30 January an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 1376 30/01.

Martlet Close, Chichester – On Tuesday 31 January a vehicle tyre was criminally damaged. Serial 1097 31/01.

Church Road, North Mundham – On Wednesday 1 February a residence was burgled. Serial 1104 01/02.

The Street, Boxgrove – On the evening of Friday 3 February the window of a residence was criminally damaged. Serial 0624 03/02.

Salthill Road, Chichester – On Saturday 4 February an attempt was made to burgle a residence. Serial 1226 05/02.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area:

Manor Road, Selsey – On the evening of Wednesday 1 February the window of a residence was criminally damaged. Serial 1139 01/02.

Hunston Road, Chichester – Overnight between Thursday 2 and Friday 3 February a silver Volkswagen Caddy van was stolen. Serial 0992 03/02.

Midhurst and surrounding area:

Dial Green, Lurgashall – On Sunday 29 January a residence was burgled. Serial 0902 30/01.

Market Square, Petworth – In the early hours of Monday 30 January a business premises was burgled. Stock was stolen. Serial 0133 30/01.

