Latest crime round-up in the Bognor Regis area

Grassmere Close, Bognor – Between Friday 24 and Saturday 25 June a garage was burgled. A lawnmower and power tools were stolen. Serial 0617 27/06.

Kenilworth Road, Bognor – Between Friday 24 and Sunday 26 June a vehicle was broken into. A power tool and battery were stolen. Serial 1227 03/07.

Shripney Road, Bognor – Between Friday 24 and Monday 27 June a large amount of fuel was stolen from a site. Serial 0486 27/06.

Sussex Police

Collyer Avenue, Bognor – On the morning of Tuesday 28 June a residence was burgled. Cash and medication were stolen. Serial 0617 28/06.

Summer Lane, Bognor – In the early hours of Wednesday 29 June a site was burgled. Keys, equipment and power tools were stolen. Serial 0218 29/06.

Lyminster Road, Lyminster – Overnight between Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 June a site was burgled. Equipment and fuel were stolen. Serial 0265 29/06.

Barnham Road, Barnham – In the early hours of Wednesday 29 June an unlocked vehicle was entered. A wallet and cash were stolen. Serial 0276 29/06.