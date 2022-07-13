Latest crime round-up in the Bognor Regis area

Shripney Road, Bognor – Overnight between Thursday 30 June and Friday 1 July a vehicle was broken into. Several items were stolen including a card machine, till float, chefs’ knives and food. Serial 0601 04/07.

Shripney Road, Bognor – Overnight between Sunday 3 and Monday 4 July a set of lights were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0252 04/07.

Elmer Road, Bognor – Overnight between Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 July a vehicle was broken into, and tools were stolen. Serial 0295 06/07.

Police

Felpham Road, Bognor – On the evening of Friday 8 July a business premises was burgled, and cash was stolen. Serial 1433 08/07.

Crookthorn Lane, Climping – Overnight between Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 July a large amount of fuel was stolen from a site. Serial 0244 05/07.

Bilsham Road, Yapton – On the evening of Wednesday 6 July a site was burgled, and fuel was stolen from a vehicle. Two suspects were detained by officers. Serial 1120 06/07.

Station Road, Ford – On the morning of Saturday 9 July a quantity of cooking oil was stolen from a business premises. Serial 0335 09/07.