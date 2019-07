A Lewes man wanted on recall to prison has been arrested.

A public appeal for information was released on Tuesday (June 25) in a bid to find Paul Alexander Moss, 28, from Boughey Place in Lewes.

Moss was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of a licence for his early release, police said.

The police said Moss was found and arrested in Northampton, and thanked all who responded to the appeal to trace him.