The owners reported that the e-bikes were taken from Cliffe High Street at about 3pm on Sunday, April 7.

Officers are investigating and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Sussex Police said one of the e-bikes has been recovered as part of the investigation.

Police investigating a report of two stolen electric bicycles (e-bikes) in Lewes have issued this CCTV image of two men they wish to speak with. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

In particular, police want to trace two young men aged between 15 and 20 who were in the area.

Sussex Police said one was taller with short dark hair, wearing a dark grey hooded coat or top, dark trousers and dark trainers.

The second was shorter with unkempt dark brown hair, glasses, and wearing a dark grey Nike tracksuit top and bottoms, with white trainers, police added.