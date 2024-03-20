Littlehampton assault: Man, 45, left with 'serious head and facial injuries' as police appeal for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Littlehampton.
Sussex Police confirmed officers were called to a report of an assault near St Mary’s Church, Church Street, last week.
A 45-year-old man suffered serious head and facial injuries in the incident which is believed to have taken place between the evening of Wednesday, March 13, and the early hours of Thursday, March 14.
Witnesses or anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage are asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 353 of 14/03.