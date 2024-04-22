Littlehampton crime: Man seen 'acting suspiciously towards young girls'
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following ‘reports of two linked incidents’ in Littlehampton.
A spokesperson added: “At around 3.45pm on Wednesday, April 17, two reports were made of a man acting suspiciously towards young girls in an alleyway known as the ‘dog walk’, off Eldon Way, near the Kingley Gate area.
“The suspect is described as being between 5ft 5in and 5ft 10in tall, of medium build and in his late 40s or early 50s.
“He was thought to be wearing black joggers with two white stripes down the side and a black hoodie with a pocket. An investigation has been launched.”
Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage, is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 877 of 17/04.