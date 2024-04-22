Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following ‘reports of two linked incidents’ in Littlehampton.

A spokesperson added: “At around 3.45pm on Wednesday, April 17, two reports were made of a man acting suspiciously towards young girls in an alleyway known as the ‘dog walk’, off Eldon Way, near the Kingley Gate area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The suspect is described as being between 5ft 5in and 5ft 10in tall, of medium build and in his late 40s or early 50s.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

“He was thought to be wearing black joggers with two white stripes down the side and a black hoodie with a pocket. An investigation has been launched.”