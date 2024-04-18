The cannabis farm was discovered by police officers in Littlehampton on Friday, January 12.

"Acting on intelligence, officers from the West Sussex Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) attended a unit in Riverside Industrial Estate, Bridge Road at around 3.45pm,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"More than 1,000 plants were found and seized, along with equipment which is used for the cultivation of cannabis.

“Officers quickly arrested two men at the back of the premises in connection with the farm.”

The men in question have now been named as Donat Kurtaj, 30 – of no fixed address – and Walter Ulndreaj, 26 – of no fixed address.

A police spokesperson added: “They admitted to the cultivation of cannabis and were sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and 14 months’ imprisonment respectively when they appeared before Lewes Crown Court on April 11.

“When their sentences conclude, their immigration status will be reviewed by the Immigration Service. The drugs were also destroyed.”

1 . Littlehampton drug farm discovery The cannabis farm was discovered by police officers in Riverside Industrial Estate, Bridge Road, on Friday, January 12 Photo: Sussex Police

2 . Littlehampton drug farm discovery Walter Ulndreaj, 26, of no fixed address, will spend 14-months behind bars Photo: Sussex Police