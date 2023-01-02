3. Locked up in Sussex 2022: These are some of the criminals jailed between September and December

An e-scooter rider who knocked over a pensioner while trying to evade the police has been sentenced. Paul Satchell had been stopped by PC Jason Kemp and PC Daniel Turk in Watermill Lane, Bexhill, after using the powered vehicle. Satchell, of no fixed address, was charged with Causing Serious Injury by Dangerous Driving. At Lewes Crown Court on September 9, 2022, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for a further three years and eight months. The officers were in a patrol vehicle that stopped to warn the 58-year-old that he need to stop riding, but Satchell ignored them, turned away from the police, and rode off. He paid no attention to what was ahead of him. Myra Wood, 79, was crossing the road when she was struck by Satchell who was riding at speed and looking back to the police officers behind him. She was knocked over and suffered extensive injuries in the collision, including a fractured eye socket. Satchell was also thrown off his vehicle but was uninjured. PC Kemp and PC Turk immediately provided first aid to Mrs Wood, and arrested Satchell. They seized his e-scooter and obtained witness details and CCTV, which showed how the shocking incident unfolded. E-scooters are currently classed as a powered vehicle, but there is currently no way to legally register or insure them. So riding e-scooters in a public place is illegal and users can face having the item seized, and being prosecuted for motoring offences. The court heard how the incident took place at 11.50am on December 1, 2020. Wood, who was aged 77 at the time, agreed to footage being shared to warn other e-scooter users about the dangers the vehicles pose to others and to remind them that the items are illegal to use on a public road or path. She said she previously enjoyed an active life with regular walks and visits to the shops and to church in Bexhill and Sidley. But the injuries she suffered left her in hospital for two days, and she was unable to eat solid food for six weeks.

Photo: Sussex Police