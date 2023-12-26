3 . Locked up in Sussex 2023: These are some of the criminals jailed between January and April

Two men have been sentenced in connection with their roles in drug dealing in Brighton. Ivan Bokolo (pictured) and Ebrima Macauley used an address in Cannon Place where a large quantity of class A drugs were found. Both men returned to a room at the address, where police had set outside to guard the scene. Bokolo attempted to dismantle his mobile phone in front of officers, and swallowed a SIM card from a mobile phone during the course of his arrest. Separately, he was also observed at a later date operating from a rented accommodation property in Richmond Place. They were charged and appeared before Lewes Crown Court, where they were jailed for their offences. The court heard how officers attended the property in Cannon Place at about 8am on August 23, 2020, in relation to a separate matter. Inside a room they found more than 200 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated street value of more than £2,000. Bokolo, 29, unemployed of Pultney Street, London, arrived back at the flat at 12.30pm and was arrested suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. Then on November 17, 2021, Bokolo was observed entering and exiting a premises in Richmond Place. A phone linked to a drug dealing telephone line dubbed “Rico” was found on his person. The phone had been used to send bulk advertising messages for drug deals. Inside the address, police found a Louis Vuitton draw string bag containing 100 wraps of class A drugs and £5,000 in cash secreted into the cooker extractor fan. Expensive designer clothing was also found inside the property, which was at odds with Bokolo’s unemployed status. Bokolo was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison after admitting two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. Photo: Sussex Police