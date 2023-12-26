Locked up in Sussex 2023: These are some of the criminals jailed between January and April

Here we take a look at some of the criminals locked up during the first third of the year.
A man who was caught drug-driving and speeding in Seaford has been jailed. The incident happened in the early hours of June 26 last year. According to police, officers tried to flag down the driver of a blue Renault Clio for being untaxed in Vale Road, Seaford. Police say the vehicle then sped away, paying no regard for other road users. Despite crashing into the traffic island, the driver continued with only three wheels. Police say the driver, Greg Marshall, was seen going the wrong way around mini roundabouts too. The car was stopped by specialist officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) in Upper Chyngton Gardens and Marshall was arrested nearby on foot. Luckily he did not cause any serious harm either to himself or to anyone else on the roads, police say. Marshall appeared before Lewes Crown Court earlier in January where he admitted driving dangerously, and failing to stop when directed by a police officer. The court heard how Marshall, 33, unemployed of Grassmere Avenue in Telscombe Cliffs, had both cocaine and cannabis in his system. He admitted drug-driving, driving without valid insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was also found in possession of cannabis and amphetamine, and admitted two counts of possession of a class B drug. Police say Marshall was sentenced to 14 months in prison for the offences, and is disqualified from driving for three years and seven months. Photo: Sussex Police
Two men have been sentenced in connection with their roles in drug dealing in Brighton. Ivan Bokolo (pictured) and Ebrima Macauley used an address in Cannon Place where a large quantity of class A drugs were found. Both men returned to a room at the address, where police had set outside to guard the scene. Bokolo attempted to dismantle his mobile phone in front of officers, and swallowed a SIM card from a mobile phone during the course of his arrest. Separately, he was also observed at a later date operating from a rented accommodation property in Richmond Place. They were charged and appeared before Lewes Crown Court, where they were jailed for their offences. The court heard how officers attended the property in Cannon Place at about 8am on August 23, 2020, in relation to a separate matter. Inside a room they found more than 200 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated street value of more than £2,000. Bokolo, 29, unemployed of Pultney Street, London, arrived back at the flat at 12.30pm and was arrested suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. Then on November 17, 2021, Bokolo was observed entering and exiting a premises in Richmond Place. A phone linked to a drug dealing telephone line dubbed “Rico” was found on his person. The phone had been used to send bulk advertising messages for drug deals. Inside the address, police found a Louis Vuitton draw string bag containing 100 wraps of class A drugs and £5,000 in cash secreted into the cooker extractor fan. Expensive designer clothing was also found inside the property, which was at odds with Bokolo’s unemployed status. Bokolo was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison after admitting two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. Photo: Sussex Police
Two men have been sentenced in connection with their roles in drug dealing in Brighton. Ivan Bokolo and Ebrima Macauley (pictured) used an address in Cannon Place where a large quantity of class A drugs were found. Both men returned to a room at the address, where police had set outside to guard the scene. They were charged and appeared before Lewes Crown Court, where they were jailed for their offences. The court heard how officers attended the property in Cannon Place at about 8am on August 23, 2020, in relation to a separate matter. Inside a room they found more than 200 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated street value of more than £2,000. Macauley, 28, formerly a factory warehouse worker of Coltsfoot Path, Romford, attended the property at 9.45am where he was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. Macauley was identified as being responsible for the running of a county line supplying Class A drugs for a period between February 2022 and July 2022. It is estimated he was involved in the supply of over 1kg of both heroin and crack cocaine in the Ipswich area. His arrest and charge came about following a joint investigation between Suffolk Police’s Serious Crime Disruption Team and the Metropolitan Police, as part of Operation Orochi. Macauley was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison for two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. Photo: Sussex Police