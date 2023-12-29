Locked up in Sussex 2023: These are some of the criminals jailed between May and August

Here we take a look at some of the criminals locked up during the summer of 2023.
All of the information below comes from either Sussex Police or our reporters attending court in person.
A man has been jailed for a series of pharmacy burglaries in Crawley, police have announced. David Pritchard, 30, of no fixed address, broke into the stores and stole large quantities of prescription drugs, police said. Sussex Police said he forced entry into Kamsons Pharmacy in Tilgate Parade, Kamsons Pharmacy in Furnace Parade, Kamsons Pharmacy in Brighton Road and Geddes Pharmacy in Three Bridges Road on dates between March 22 and April 11. He was identified as the suspect for each incident, and arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary, as well as breaching a suspended sentence order, police said. Pritchard pleaded guilty to all offences and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on May 12, where he was sentenced to a total of 23 months’ imprisonment, police added. Photo: Sussex Police
Four men involved in a reported shooting in St Leonards have been sentenced over their roles, Sussex Police have said. Police said Jackson-Lee Scriven, 23 (pictured), Cornel Florea, 21, Hayden Inglis, 29, and Robert Murphy, 34, approached a vehicle outside a gym in Theaklen Drive, St Leonards. Police added that they surrounded the vehicle, which drove away from the scene. During the incident, witnesses saw and heard shots being fired at the vehicle, and saw a knife in the hand of one of the men surrounding the vehicle which belonged a victim who is not known to the men. The shots had been fired from an imitation firearm. Police responded rapidly to the incident at 7.10pm on January 24, with armed response officers attending the area. Four suspects were traced to a location at Churchill Court in Stonehouse Drive nearby. Footage showed the group had returned to the address after the incident. Officers searched the address and located the imitation firearm and a knife inside. They made four arrests, and those men were charged. Scriven, a sales director of Windmill Road, Gillingham, was charged with affray and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, May 24, the four men admitted the charges. Scriven was sentenced to five years and two months in custody. Photo: Sussex Police
Four men involved in a reported shooting in St Leonards have been sentenced over their roles, Sussex Police have said. Police said Jackson-Lee Scriven, 23, Cornel Florea, 21, Hayden Inglis, 29 (pictured), and Robert Murphy, 34, approached a vehicle outside a gym in Theaklen Drive, St Leonards. Police added that they surrounded the vehicle, which drove away from the scene. During the incident, witnesses saw and heard shots being fired at the vehicle, and saw a knife in the hand of one of the men surrounding the vehicle which belonged a victim who is not known to the men. The shots had been fired from an imitation firearm. Police responded rapidly to the incident at 7.10pm on January 24, with armed response officers attending the area. Four suspects were traced to a location at Churchill Court in Stonehouse Drive nearby. Footage showed the group had returned to the address after the incident. Officers searched the address and located the imitation firearm and a knife inside. They made four arrests, and those men were charged. Inglis, unemployed of Wood Mews, Tunbridge Wells, was charged with affray and possession of a bladed article. At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, May 24, the four men admitted the charges. Inglis was sentenced to 22 months in custody. Photo: Sussex Police