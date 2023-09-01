These are some of the most serious, high-profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the fifth month of 2023.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in August 2023
These are some of the most serious, high-profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the fifth month of 2023. Photo: Sussex Police
2. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in August 2023
Harry Rose forced entry into the hotel near Gatwick Airport and made his way to a closed bar area in the early hours of the morning. His accomplice Connor Gooderson acted as a lookout during the burglary. But when challenged by a hotel staff member, Rose dropped a hold all bag containing several bottles worth more than £450. He had earlier stolen items from a store inside the North Terminal during a shop theft. The 25-year-old has been jailed after he admitted burglary and shoplifting at Brighton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month. The court was told how Rose, formerly of Wayside, Ifield, Crawley, entered the Marks and Spencer store at the North Terminal at 11.25pm on February 20 this year. His friend Gooderson, 21, of Massetts Road, Horley, also entered the store, and together they took steaks, cold meats, protein bars, and cans of fizzy drinks, without paying for the items. Then in the early hours of February 21 they forced open the doors of a nearby hotel, with Gooderson acting as a lookout while Rose entered a closed bar area. He was seen on CCTV stealing bottles of spirits from behind the bar, and even poured himself a glass of beer while he rummaged around the till area. A hotel staff member interrupted them and when challenged, Rose dropped the bag of stolen alcohol bottles and left the hotel. He was arrested minutes later inside the terminal by officers, and claimed he needed to steal to pay off debts owed by his father to an unknown man. Both Rose and Gooderson admitted theft from a shop and burglary at the magistrates’ court hearing on August 7. Rose was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and was ordered to pay £50 in compensation. Gooderson was sentenced to a community order requiring him to complete 20 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions. He must also pay £204 compensation, £85 court costs and a £114 surcharge. Photo: Sussex Police
3. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in August 2023
Matthew Taylor, 31, of Clement Hill Road, Hastings, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of one count of rape following a trial, police said. He was cleared of a second charge of rape on the same woman when he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Friday, August 18, police added. The court heard that Taylor, a groundsman, was arrested in February following a report that a woman had been raped on Hastings beach in the early hours. He was subsequently charged. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Taylor lured his victim away from a busy pub to the beach before attacking her. Despite making it clear that she did not want to have sex with him, he pinned her down and raped her, the CPS added. She eventually managed to get away and immediately reported what had happened to the police. The victim, who was not known to Taylor, received support from specially trained officers throughout the trial process. Police said Taylor was also added to the Sex Offenders’ Register and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228. The court also imposed an indefinite restraining order for the victim, police added. Photo: Sussex Police
4. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in August 2023
A West Sussex man who uploaded indecent images of children onto multiple media platforms has been convicted in court, Sussex Police have confirmed. Police said Shain Hunt was given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for the offences committed between June and September 2022. Police received 26 separate referrals from companies including Google, Snapchat and Discord that the images had been uploaded onto devices from his associated addresses in Sussex, Warwickshire and Suffolk. Sussex Police said he was arrested and questioned by all three forces, but on each occasion he vehemently denied the allegations and claimed he was being hacked. Officers seized and examined his devices, which took several months, and Hunt was therefore bailed numerous times to allow investigators to gather enough evidence to secure a realistic prospect of a prosecution, police added. Sussex Police said he attended each of his bail dates in possession of a bible, and when details of the allegations were read out to him during interview he purported to feel physically sick. But detectives saw through his act and sought to finally put a stop to his offending, police added. Sussex Police said the forces worked together to carry out simultaneous arrest attempts at all four addresses, and this ensured any devices in Hunt’s possession could be seized. He was arrested at his flat in Ifield Drive, Crawley, on July 17, 2022 and found with an iPad beside him. Police said this contained hundreds of Category A images – the most serious – of babies. Hunt, 24, was eventually charged with making 279 Category A, 246 Category B and 957 Category C indecent images of children, Sussex Police confirmed. Due to the overwhelming evidence presented to him, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on August 10. Police said he was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment – suspended for 18 months – and given a 10-year SHPO. He was also ordered to pay £250 costs and a £156 victim surcharge, police added. Photo: Jon Rigby