4 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in August 2023

A West Sussex man who uploaded indecent images of children onto multiple media platforms has been convicted in court, Sussex Police have confirmed. Police said Shain Hunt was given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for the offences committed between June and September 2022. Police received 26 separate referrals from companies including Google, Snapchat and Discord that the images had been uploaded onto devices from his associated addresses in Sussex, Warwickshire and Suffolk. Sussex Police said he was arrested and questioned by all three forces, but on each occasion he vehemently denied the allegations and claimed he was being hacked. Officers seized and examined his devices, which took several months, and Hunt was therefore bailed numerous times to allow investigators to gather enough evidence to secure a realistic prospect of a prosecution, police added. Sussex Police said he attended each of his bail dates in possession of a bible, and when details of the allegations were read out to him during interview he purported to feel physically sick. But detectives saw through his act and sought to finally put a stop to his offending, police added. Sussex Police said the forces worked together to carry out simultaneous arrest attempts at all four addresses, and this ensured any devices in Hunt’s possession could be seized. He was arrested at his flat in Ifield Drive, Crawley, on July 17, 2022 and found with an iPad beside him. Police said this contained hundreds of Category A images – the most serious – of babies. Hunt, 24, was eventually charged with making 279 Category A, 246 Category B and 957 Category C indecent images of children, Sussex Police confirmed. Due to the overwhelming evidence presented to him, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on August 10. Police said he was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment – suspended for 18 months – and given a 10-year SHPO. He was also ordered to pay £250 costs and a £156 victim surcharge, police added. Photo: Jon Rigby