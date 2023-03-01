4 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in February 2023

A Brighton man has been jailed after leaving one shopper unconscious and another with broken bones during two separate incidents at a supermarket. Sussex Police said ‘thug’ Levant Hassan, 36, of Percival Terrace, has been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for the ‘unprovoked attacks’, which took place at Asda at Brighton Marina. On October 9, 2020, he was challenged by another customer about not wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic. In response to this, he rammed his trolley into the man’s leg, causing pain and bruising. He then drew the trolley back and rammed it towards him again – this time more forcefully – which caused the victim to sustain broken bones in his foot. Hassan then attempted to punch the man, who stepped back to avoid contact, before he left the store. On December 6, Hassan confronted a fellow shopper in the car park after they bumped shoulders. The man apologised and the pair exchanged words. A few minutes later, this time inside the store, Hassan again confronted the same man and suggested they both go outside. The man declined, insisting he was just there to do his shopping, and without warning he was punched to the face by Hassan, causing him to fall to the ground. The defendant again left the store following the incident, while his victim lay unconscious on the floor. He sustained a broken ankle which left him unable to work for several months. Police said Hassan was identified through enquiries and charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm – with both victims left seriously injured. He pleaded guilty to the first offence and was found guilty of the second offence by a jury of eleven men and one woman, and was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment for each count – to run consecutively – at Lewes Crown Court on February 16, police revealed.

Photo: Sussex Police