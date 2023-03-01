Sussex’s judges, juries and magistrates were busy in February.
These are some of the most serious, high-profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the second month of 2023.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in February 2023
These are some of the most serious, high-profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the second month of 2023. All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
Photo: Sussex Police
2. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in February 2023
A Brighton man who stole an e-scooter from a group of children in a violent robbery has been jailed. Roman Lee, 19, of Clarence Square in Brighton, was already serving a suspended sentence for a number of violent offences when he approached a group of teenagers in Eldred Drive on the night of Monday, October 31. Police said that he threatened them, assaulted one boy and took his e-scooter, which he stored at an address nearby. An investigation was launched and Lee, who was wearing a distinctive yellow tracksuit during the incident, was identified as a suspect. He was traced to the linked address, where the e-scooter was discovered as well as the yellow tracksuit. At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, February 16, Lee was sentenced to a total of 30 months in prison for the robbery and activation of his existing suspended sentences.
Photo: Sussex Police
3. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in February 2023
A driver who caused serious injuries to a motorcyclist after failing to stop for police has been jailed, police confirmed. Leigh Garside was seen travelling at excess speed as he drove away from police officers approaching Winchelsea. Sussex Police said the 39-year-old had already been seen reaching 100mph in a 60mph zone in Icklesham on the A259. He then ignored a police stop check and drove off, before colliding with a motorcycle rider from Essex who sustained life-changing injuries, police added. Garside was driving a Mercedes and his airbags went off, but he continued to drive away from the scene. He later admitted that he had consumed three pints of bitter at the pub before driving, police said. Police said at Lewes Crown Court on February 15, Garside admitted drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Garside, a transport driver, of Donald Way, Winchelsea, was jailed for two-and-a-half years and was disqualified from driving for six years and three months. The court heard how the incident took place at about 12.10pm on August 14 last year. A speed enforcement team recorded Garside reaching 100mph in the 60mph zone in Main Road, Icklesham. Later, approaching Winchelsea, police officers at a static stop-check site asked for him to stop, but he drove away at high speed. Police said he reached speeds of 45mph in a 30mph zone, and approaching the bend at Ferry Hill he veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit the motorcycle rider who was riding with a group of friends. Garside failed to stop, but stopped a short distance away where he was arrested by officers. In custody, he gave a positive breath test for 96 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath, police said. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
Photo: Sussex Police
4. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in February 2023
A Brighton man has been jailed after leaving one shopper unconscious and another with broken bones during two separate incidents at a supermarket. Sussex Police said ‘thug’ Levant Hassan, 36, of Percival Terrace, has been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for the ‘unprovoked attacks’, which took place at Asda at Brighton Marina. On October 9, 2020, he was challenged by another customer about not wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic. In response to this, he rammed his trolley into the man’s leg, causing pain and bruising. He then drew the trolley back and rammed it towards him again – this time more forcefully – which caused the victim to sustain broken bones in his foot. Hassan then attempted to punch the man, who stepped back to avoid contact, before he left the store. On December 6, Hassan confronted a fellow shopper in the car park after they bumped shoulders. The man apologised and the pair exchanged words. A few minutes later, this time inside the store, Hassan again confronted the same man and suggested they both go outside. The man declined, insisting he was just there to do his shopping, and without warning he was punched to the face by Hassan, causing him to fall to the ground. The defendant again left the store following the incident, while his victim lay unconscious on the floor. He sustained a broken ankle which left him unable to work for several months. Police said Hassan was identified through enquiries and charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm – with both victims left seriously injured. He pleaded guilty to the first offence and was found guilty of the second offence by a jury of eleven men and one woman, and was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment for each count – to run consecutively – at Lewes Crown Court on February 16, police revealed.
Photo: Sussex Police