These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in Sussex in February 2024.

2 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in February 2024

A Rye man has been sentenced to more than four years in jail for serious violence and drug offences. In September 2022, a search warrant was conducted at a property in Pottingfield Road following concerns and reports of drug-related crime. Officers uncovered drug paraphernalia, approximately £360 cash, and several mobile phones. A lengthy investigation ensued, involving interviews with Leon Dodson, who was located at the address, and enquiries into messages found on the phones relating to the supply of drugs and criminal activity. In May 2023, the 25-year-old was arrested after police received reports that two men had been stabbed at Queens Head Hotel in Rye. He was charged the following day with grievous bodily harm with intent, attempt grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, affray, and criminal damage and remanded into custody. In October 2023, he was also charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug (cocaine) and in the supply of a Class B drug (cannabis) in relation to the warrant conducted the year before. At Lewes Crown Court on November 4, Dodson was sentenced to 58 months’ imprisonment having pleaded guilty to the GBH offences. On January 29, Dodson was sentenced to a further 28 months’ imprisonment, having pleaded guilty to the drug offences, to run concurrently (58 months’ total). Photo: Sussex Police