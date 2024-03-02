These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the second month of 2024.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in Sussex in February 2024.
A Rye man has been sentenced to more than four years in jail for serious violence and drug offences. In September 2022, a search warrant was conducted at a property in Pottingfield Road following concerns and reports of drug-related crime. Officers uncovered drug paraphernalia, approximately £360 cash, and several mobile phones. A lengthy investigation ensued, involving interviews with Leon Dodson, who was located at the address, and enquiries into messages found on the phones relating to the supply of drugs and criminal activity. In May 2023, the 25-year-old was arrested after police received reports that two men had been stabbed at Queens Head Hotel in Rye. He was charged the following day with grievous bodily harm with intent, attempt grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, affray, and criminal damage and remanded into custody. In October 2023, he was also charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug (cocaine) and in the supply of a Class B drug (cannabis) in relation to the warrant conducted the year before. At Lewes Crown Court on November 4, Dodson was sentenced to 58 months’ imprisonment having pleaded guilty to the GBH offences. On January 29, Dodson was sentenced to a further 28 months’ imprisonment, having pleaded guilty to the drug offences, to run concurrently (58 months’ total). Photo: Sussex Police
A man has been jailed following a 12-hour crime spree across West Sussex. At around 4.30pm on January 3, officers received a report of a disturbance at Pengelly Gardens, Littlehampton. Zac Brazil entered a property in possession of a knife and threatened the residents. Later that day, at around 8pm he entered a property in Ravenscroft, Storrington and threatened a woman with a knife, causing minor injuries. He then damaged the victim’s glasses by stamping on them. Brazil, 26, of no fixed address, was also found with cannabis on him when searched by officers. The previous day, he had been caught driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was arrested and pleaded guilty to criminal damage, common assault, affray, possession of a knife, possession of a Class B drug, fail to cooperate with a preliminary test, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified. He appeared before Lewes Crown Court on February 12 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years’ imprisonment and was handed a five-year Serious Violence Reduction Order (SVRO), which gives police the powers to search him at any time in a public place for a year. He was also disqualified from driving for a further 90 months. Photo: Sussex Police
A man has been jailed following a “vicious and unprovoked attack” in Horsham. Keiron Everitt carried out the grievous assault in Rushmans Road with a pint glass. The 23-year-old victim sustained life-changing injuries and scars after the incident. When officers arrived at the scene Everitt told them “it’s a shame it wasn’t worse”. At Lewes Crown Court on February 12 Everitt admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for the attack. The court was told how the incident happened at about 6pm on November 18 last year. Photo: Sussex Police