These are some of the most serious, high-profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the seventh month of 2023.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2023
These are some of the most serious, high-profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the seventh month of 2023. Photo: Sussex Police
2. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2023
A man has been found guilty of rape and sent to prison for his crimes in East Sussex. Mathew Taylor, 50, stood trial at Lewes Crown Court accused of rape of a woman, coercive control, and two counts of sexual assault by touching on a girl under the age of 13. He was found guilty of all the charges, which were reported to Sussex Police in 2021. The victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were a woman and a girl in Sussex. They received support from specially trained officers, and were grateful for the support they received through the trial process. In particular, they were grateful for the help they received from the Young Witness Caseworker who is also an Independent Sexual Violence Advisor. Taylor, a tradesman of Priory Road, Hastings, was sentenced to a total of six years and nine months in prison. He must serve two-thirds of the sentence before he can be considered for release. The court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to restrict his access to children in future. Photo: Sussex Police
3. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2023
A man who sexually assaulted a woman on Brighton beach has been given a two-year sentence. Laurence Knight, 34, of Albert Road in Leyton, was a serving Metropolitan Police Sergeant at the time of the offence on July 17, 2021. Knight, who was off duty at the time, had been on Brighton beach for his stag party when he and the victim went for a swim in the sea. He sexually assaulted her while they were in the water. The woman and Knight had a verbal confrontation which concluded with the stag group leaving the beach, and she reported the incident to the police on the same day. She was supported by specialist officers while an investigation took place. Twelve days after the offence, on July 28, 2021, Knight was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault. He was released on conditional bail and suspended from duty by the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards. He was subsequently charged with both offences and, at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, June 29, he was found guilty of sexual assault and not guilty of rape. At the same court on July 28, Knight was jailed for one year, with an additional year to be spent on licence. He is also the subject of a restraining order and has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years. Following conclusion of the criminal proceedings, the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards has announced that Knight has resigned as a police officer, and will face an accelerated misconduct hearing on Thursday, August 3. Photo: Sussex Police
4. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2023
A doctor who sexually assaulted a patient who he visited at her home after she had been discharged from hospital has been jailed. Simon Abraham, who worked at Eastbourne District General Hospital, contacted the woman in October 2020 after she had been treated for severe headaches. He claimed that he had had a call from a colleague who was concerned about her condition and that he had been trained in specialist massage in India for two years. She agreed to his visit, but during the massage he sexually assaulted her. He left when a visitor came to the house, but continued to phone her. She contacted the hospital who advised her that they would investigate, but she should also contact police. Abraham, 34, of Penrith Way, Eastbourne, appeared at Chichester Crown Court on May 26 and was found guilty of sexual assault on a female after a trial lasting four days. He reappeared on Friday, July 14, when he was sentenced to 18 months in prison - nine months custodial and nine months on licence. He will be placed on the sex offenders' register for ten years and is subject to a five year restraining order to protect the victim from contact by him. Photo: Sussex Police