3 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July 2023

A man who sexually assaulted a woman on Brighton beach has been given a two-year sentence. Laurence Knight, 34, of Albert Road in Leyton, was a serving Metropolitan Police Sergeant at the time of the offence on July 17, 2021. Knight, who was off duty at the time, had been on Brighton beach for his stag party when he and the victim went for a swim in the sea. He sexually assaulted her while they were in the water. The woman and Knight had a verbal confrontation which concluded with the stag group leaving the beach, and she reported the incident to the police on the same day. She was supported by specialist officers while an investigation took place. Twelve days after the offence, on July 28, 2021, Knight was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault. He was released on conditional bail and suspended from duty by the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards. He was subsequently charged with both offences and, at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, June 29, he was found guilty of sexual assault and not guilty of rape. At the same court on July 28, Knight was jailed for one year, with an additional year to be spent on licence. He is also the subject of a restraining order and has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years. Following conclusion of the criminal proceedings, the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards has announced that Knight has resigned as a police officer, and will face an accelerated misconduct hearing on Thursday, August 3. Photo: Sussex Police