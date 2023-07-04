These are some of the most serious, high-profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the sixth month of 2023.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
A driver who lost control of his vehicle in a fatal collision in St Leonards has been jailed. Gary Cornwall (pictured) accelerated out of the junction of Gillsmans Hill onto The Green and mounted a kerb. The BMW collided with pedestrian David Evans, 72, from Hastings, who was walking on the pavement and was declared dead at the scene, said police. A court hearing heard how Cornwall, 57, of Woodland Vale Road, St Leonards, was over the legal alcohol limit at the time. Police said witnesses heard the tyres of the BMW screeching as Cornwall left the junction and appeared to be drifting in the road at 10am on June 16, 2022. Cornwall denied intentionally drifting but admitted to intentionally accelerating harshly out of the junction, police added. He failed a roadside breath test and more than an hour and a half after the incident he tested positive for 68 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath, said police. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. Cornwall said he had consumed homemade wine the night before and had not realised he was over the alcohol limit, police said. There were serious vehicle defects which meant the vehicle was considered to be in a ‘dangerous’ condition, with inoperative power steering, no anti-lock braking, and tyre treads below 1.6mm on the rear tyres, police said. The court was told how Cornwall also had a previous conviction for drug-driving in 2015. Judge Jeremy Gold KC said Cornwall had carried out an ‘inherently dangerous manoeuvre’. Police said Cornwall was jailed for four years and eight months, and was disqualified from driving for six years and fours months. Photo: Sussex Police
A man has been jailed for life with a minimum of 23 years after pleading guilty to the murder of Tommy Cooper’s niece in Eastbourne, police have said. Tony King, 60, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, appeared at Hove Crown Court on June 23 to be sentenced after he had admitted at a hearing to killing 68-year-old Sabrina Cooper just before Christmas last year. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place. Officers said that the court heard that police and paramedics were called to her home in Connaught Road around 6.45pm on Sunday, December 18. King will serve 22 years and 182 days due to time already spent on remand. Photo: Sussex Police
A stalker who drove from Devon to Sussex to slash a woman’s car tyres has been sentenced, Sussex Police have reported. Police said Reece Chipperfield also poured red paint over the vehicle and left a threatening note on the windscreen during the 460-mile round trip. Sussex Police said he had a professional working relationship with a former colleague at a hotel near Crawley between December 2021 and March 2022, however he quickly developed an infatuation with her. This included sending her an unwanted bracelet, contacting her work colleagues about her shift patterns without her permission and sending unwanted text messages, police added. Police said the victim told him to stop on April 6, 2022. Sussex Police have chosen not to disclose the name of the hotel to further protect her. Just four days later, Chipperfield travelled from his home in Thurlestone, Devon to the hotel in Sussex in his black Vauxhall Corsa, Sussex Police continued. Police said he waited for the woman to arrive for work, before slashing three tyres and pouring red paint over her vehicle. He also left a handwritten note on the windscreen, before driving back to his address. Sussex Police said the 28-year-old was arrested on April 11, 2022 with the assistance of Devon and Cornwall Police. He was bailed with conditions including not to contact the complainant, which he breached on several occasions by sending her unwanted cards, police added. Police therefore secured an interim Stalking Protection Order to protect the victim while further evidence was gathered. On October 7, 2022, staff at the hotel reported that a further threatening letter addressed to the woman had been received, police added. Sussex Police said extensive efforts were made by Sussex Police to locate the suspect, which led to him being arrested again on October 10, 2022. Police said two officers from Crawley CID travelled to Torquay in Devon to interview him, and the Crown Prosecution Service subsequently authorised charges of stalking involving fear of violence, Photo: Sussex Police