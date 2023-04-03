2 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in March 2023

A Brighton man who subjected a woman to years of domestic abuse and controlling behaviour has been jailed, police said. Sussex Police said Shaun Kent, 31, of Sandhurst Road in Brighton, routinely abused his victim, a 23-year-old woman named Darcy, over a period of four years, taking control of many aspects of her life and subjecting her to psychological and physical attacks. Kent, who worked as a bricklayer, deleted Darcy’s social media accounts and turned up unannounced at social occasions a number of times, behaving violently and threateningly. Sometimes the events would be at locations Darcy had not revealed to Kent, suggesting he was monitoring her movements, police added. When physically out of his reach, he would bombard her with texts and phone calls, police said. Sussex Police said the controlling behaviour was part of a concerted effort to stop his victim speaking to other men under any circumstances, including members of her own family. In a victim impact statement which she personally read out in court, Darcy said Kent ‘completely destroyed my self-worth’ and severed all contact with her friends, tore her family apart and left her unemployed and isolated. Police said psychological, belittling abuse went alongside violent attacks, including targeting surgery scars as they healed, which left significant, long-lasting injuries. Kent was arrested in February 2019, but soon after broke his bail conditions by impersonating a man a friend of Darcy’s to contact her and try to convince her to drop the allegations, police added. He arranged a meeting, and when Darcy arrived she saw it was Kent in his car. He was subsequently charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour, causing actual bodily harm, intimidating a witness, sexual assault and assault by beating. Police said at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, March 17, Kent pleaded guilty to all charges except sexual assault, which the court ordered to remain on file. He was sentenced to 32 months in prison and given a restraining order. Photo: Sussex Police