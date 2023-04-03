These are some of the most serious, high-profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the third month of 2023.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
A Brighton man who subjected a woman to years of domestic abuse and controlling behaviour has been jailed, police said. Sussex Police said Shaun Kent, 31, of Sandhurst Road in Brighton, routinely abused his victim, a 23-year-old woman named Darcy, over a period of four years, taking control of many aspects of her life and subjecting her to psychological and physical attacks. Kent, who worked as a bricklayer, deleted Darcy’s social media accounts and turned up unannounced at social occasions a number of times, behaving violently and threateningly. Sometimes the events would be at locations Darcy had not revealed to Kent, suggesting he was monitoring her movements, police added. When physically out of his reach, he would bombard her with texts and phone calls, police said. Sussex Police said the controlling behaviour was part of a concerted effort to stop his victim speaking to other men under any circumstances, including members of her own family. In a victim impact statement which she personally read out in court, Darcy said Kent ‘completely destroyed my self-worth’ and severed all contact with her friends, tore her family apart and left her unemployed and isolated. Police said psychological, belittling abuse went alongside violent attacks, including targeting surgery scars as they healed, which left significant, long-lasting injuries. Kent was arrested in February 2019, but soon after broke his bail conditions by impersonating a man a friend of Darcy’s to contact her and try to convince her to drop the allegations, police added. He arranged a meeting, and when Darcy arrived she saw it was Kent in his car. He was subsequently charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour, causing actual bodily harm, intimidating a witness, sexual assault and assault by beating. Police said at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, March 17, Kent pleaded guilty to all charges except sexual assault, which the court ordered to remain on file. He was sentenced to 32 months in prison and given a restraining order. Photo: Sussex Police
A drug dealer with a history of violent offences has been jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Eastbourne, officers have said. Police said Adrian Pendley, of no fixed address, claimed he was being framed by the police, despite being caught with a large quantity of Class A drugs in his hands. A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The 34-year-old man appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Monday, March 6, and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison. The court heard that plain-clothed officers spotted what they believed to be a drugs deal taking place in Eastbourne town centre on January 26. This led to uniformed officers searching an address in the town, where Pendley was found holding a large quantity of drugs and a mobile phone. The drugs consisted of 31 small wraps of crack cocaine estimated to be worth £310, 12 wraps of heroin thought to be worth £120, and two large bundles of crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of £3,000.” Pendley was subsequently arrested and charged with being in possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and was remanded in custody, according to police. Police said Pendley was arrested at the address of a vulnerable person whose home was being used as a base to facilitate a County Lines drugs operation - known as cuckooing. Photo: Sussex Police
A man who was found with cocaine and caught drug-dealing by police officers on patrol has been jailed. According to Sussex Police, Roland Dine, 27 – of no fixed address – was last seen carrying out a drug deal in Camelford Street on Thursday, December 8 by officers on patrol. "He was followed towards the Old Steine, where officers carried out a stop and search,” a police spokesperson said. "He was found with a number of wraps of cocaine and a large quantity of cash.” Police said Dine was arrested, charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and subsequently found guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 9. He was remanded in custody. At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, March 15, he was sentenced to 28-months in prison, police said. Photo: Sussex Police