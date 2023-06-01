3 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in May 2023

Four men involved in a reported shooting in St Leonards have been sentenced over their roles, Sussex Police have said. Police said Jackson-Lee Scriven, 23 (pictured), Cornel Florea, 21, Hayden Inglis, 29, and Robert Murphy, 34, approached a vehicle outside a gym in Theaklen Drive, St Leonards. Police added that they surrounded the vehicle, which drove away from the scene. During the incident, witnesses saw and heard shots being fired at the vehicle, and saw a knife in the hand of one of the men surrounding the vehicle which belonged a victim who is not known to the men. The shots had been fired from an imitation firearm. Police responded rapidly to the incident at 7.10pm on January 24, with armed response officers attending the area. Four suspects were traced to a location at Churchill Court in Stonehouse Drive nearby. Footage showed the group had returned to the address after the incident. Officers searched the address and located the imitation firearm and a knife inside. They made four arrests, and those men were charged. Scriven, a sales director of Windmill Road, Gillingham, was charged with affray and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, May 24, the four men admitted the charges. Scriven was sentenced to five years and two months in custody. Photo: Sussex Police