These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in Sussex in May 2025.

2 . Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in May 2025

Shocking footage shows the moment when a drink-driver drove the wrong way on the A27 before colliding into several vehicles. Marcus Cresswell attended a premises in Lancing and consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel. CCTV footage showed the now 36-year-old reversing into other cars in the car park before he drove the wrong way onto the A27. He narrowly avoided a head-on collision with another motorist. Cresswell then drove through two lanes of traffic on the dual carriageway, colliding with vehicles on each side. His appalling driving has been described as “dangerous and selfish” by officers, and caused the A27 to be closed for several hours. At Cambridge Crown Court on May 20, Cresswell admitted charges of dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, criminal damage to a police cell, and driving without valid insurance. He was sentenced to one year in prison and was disqualified from driving for five-and-a-half years. The court was told how Cresswell, formerly of West Street, Brighton, had been seen drinking alcohol before the incident on October 1, 2021. He had attended a premises at about 3pm, and left after 6pm. Footage showed him colliding with vehicles in the car park before turning the wrong way into oncoming traffic on the A27. He veered back onto the correct side of the dual carriageway, then tried to filter down the centre of two lanes on the A27. Cresswell caused damage to at least 11 other vehicles. The collisions caused extensive damage to his van, causing the wheels to fall off. He then ran from the scene and was detained by members of the public in a field nearby. When officers arrived, Cresswell claimed he had not been the driver and was in fact just in the field randomly to smoke a joint of cannabis. The key to the van was found on his possession, and witnesses told police he was the driver. A can of beer was also found in the driver’s side of the van. In custody, Cresswell failed to provide a Photo: Sussex Police