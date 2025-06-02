These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the fifth month of 2025.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in Sussex in May 2025.
Shocking footage shows the moment when a drink-driver drove the wrong way on the A27 before colliding into several vehicles. Marcus Cresswell attended a premises in Lancing and consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel. CCTV footage showed the now 36-year-old reversing into other cars in the car park before he drove the wrong way onto the A27. He narrowly avoided a head-on collision with another motorist. Cresswell then drove through two lanes of traffic on the dual carriageway, colliding with vehicles on each side. His appalling driving has been described as “dangerous and selfish” by officers, and caused the A27 to be closed for several hours. At Cambridge Crown Court on May 20, Cresswell admitted charges of dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, criminal damage to a police cell, and driving without valid insurance. He was sentenced to one year in prison and was disqualified from driving for five-and-a-half years. The court was told how Cresswell, formerly of West Street, Brighton, had been seen drinking alcohol before the incident on October 1, 2021. He had attended a premises at about 3pm, and left after 6pm. Footage showed him colliding with vehicles in the car park before turning the wrong way into oncoming traffic on the A27. He veered back onto the correct side of the dual carriageway, then tried to filter down the centre of two lanes on the A27. Cresswell caused damage to at least 11 other vehicles. The collisions caused extensive damage to his van, causing the wheels to fall off. He then ran from the scene and was detained by members of the public in a field nearby. When officers arrived, Cresswell claimed he had not been the driver and was in fact just in the field randomly to smoke a joint of cannabis. The key to the van was found on his possession, and witnesses told police he was the driver. A can of beer was also found in the driver’s side of the van. In custody, Cresswell failed to provide a Photo: Sussex Police
A shoplifter who repeatedly targeted stores in Eastbourne has been jailed for six months and given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). Lee Fisher was arrested on May 21 after he was captured on CCTV committing offences at a number of stores in the town. He stole items including alcohol, meat and coffee from Co-Op stores in Albert Parade, Seaside and Framfield Way, and also stole from Waitrose in Old Town and Superdrug in the town centre. The 38-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged with 29 counts of theft from a shop and an offence of possession of a Class B drug (cannabis). The offences occurred between April 2 and May 19 and consisted of hundreds of pounds worth of goods Fisher pleaded guilty to all offences when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 22. He was sentenced to six months in prison due to the prolific nature of his offending, and given a five-year CBO which prohibits him from entering any Co-Op store in Eastbourne and remaining in any retail premises anywhere in the country when asked to leave by staff or security. Any breach of this order is a separate offence for which he can be arrested, and which carries a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment or an unlimited fine if convicted. Photo: Sussex Police
Two men involved in the thefts of keyless entry vehicles in Sussex have been sentenced. Aaron Moth, 34, pictured, and Sean Owen, 36, admitted their roles in a conspiracy to steal the vehicles. Over a period of more than a year, they targeted Land Rovers in particular, with the aim of selling the vehicles onwards. Evidence showed they were targeting many vehicles across West Sussex and into Hampshire. But they were arrested, and following an investigation by Sussex Police detectives, their conspiracy was uncovered. At Lewes Crown Court on May 8, both men appeared for sentencing for their role in the theft of seven vehicles. The court was told how the crimes dated back to between January 2020 and December 2021. Owen, formerly a mechanic, of Bramble Lane, Worthing, was stopped by police while driving in a suspected stolen vehicle. Further searches at his address found he had searched for information on how to “hack” keyless entry vehicles. Evidence also then linked him to Moth, formerly a roofer, of Burndell Road, Yapton, as part of the conspiracy, and showed how the two men were targeting keyless entry vehicles. In one case, a victim and a friend traced a stolen vehicle from Lancing to Littlehampton and confronted two men at the location of the car. The victims later identified Aaron Moth, who had also dropped his mobile while trying to leave the area. Officers found evidence of additional planned car thefts on this phone. Moth admitted conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle and conspiracy to receive stolen goods. He was jailed for two years and four months. Owen admitted a charge of conspiracy to receive stolen goods. He received a one-year suspended sentence and was ordered to complete 12 months of alcohol dependency treatment and ten Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions. The court also ordered him to pay £800 in costs and a £149 surcharge. Photo: Sussex Police