A construction worker from Bexhill, who raped a young child has been jailed for more than 30 years, police said. Bradley Martin, 29, of Chandler Road, Bexhill, raped his victim multiple times, police said. Police said they were made aware after the child’s mother took them to hospital for examination after finding unexplained injuries. Hospital staff in Hastings raised concerns to Sussex Police and an investigation was launched. Police said Martin was arrested on October 26 last year and his phone revealed incriminating searches including, ‘How do police know if something has been penetrated?’ and ‘How many years for sex offenders in Bexhill?’. Officers also found 127 illegal images of extreme pornography involving both animals and humans, police added. He was charged with three counts of rape of a child under 13 and remanded in custody. Police said he pleaded not guilty to all charges, but at Hove Crown Court on Monday, July 3, was found guilty of each of the offences. At Hove Crown Court on September 29, Martin was sentenced to 23 years in prison, with another eight to be spent on extended licence, police said. He will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and was given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order significantly restricting his access to children and digital devices, police added. Photo: Sussex Police
A man has been jailed for assaulting an ambulance worker while intoxicated with alcohol in Eastbourne. Jose Luis Serro Alexandre was found unconscious in a premises in Terminus Road, Eastbourne. An ambulance was sent and staff from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) took him into the ambulance. But after waking up and at first being calm and co-operative, Alexandre turned aggressive and insulting to the two crew members. The 49-year-old confronted one of the ambulance workers and assaulted him outside the vehicle. The ambulance worker was fortunately not seriously injured but required time off work due to pain and the stress caused. At Lewes Crown Court on September 15, Alexandre admitted assaulting an emergency worker, and was jailed for a total of eight months. The court was told how the incident happened at about 9pm on May 17 this year. Alexandre, unemployed of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, jumped up out of the ambulance and was then seen kicking the victim. The victim pressed an alert button for ambulance colleagues, and police arrived soon after and arrested Alexandre. Photo: Sussex Police
A shoplifter who repeatedly stole items from a Co-op store was identified, arrested, and has been sentenced in court. Phillip Walker targeted the store in Blatchington Road, Hove, during a two-month spree this summer. The 39-year-old regularly stole alcohol and other items from the shop without paying for them. In total he stole goods worth more than £1,800 during 30 recorded incidents between July and September this year. But following an investigation by the store and Sussex Police’s Business Crime Team, he was identified and made a priority for arrest. Walker was arrested and charged with 30 shop theft offences on September 28. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 29, Walker, of no fixed address, admitted all the charges and was jailed for a total of six months. The court was told how the first offence was committed on July 7, and the last offence was recorded on September 16. Photo: Sussex Police