These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the tenth month of 2022.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in October
Here's some of the criminals jailed in Sussex in October
Photo: Sussex Police
2. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in October
A man has been convicted and sentenced over serious sexual offences against three women at addresses in Brighton. Abdoulie Jobe, 29, unemployed, of Harmsworth Crescent, Hove, was convicted at Chichester Crown Court on October 26 after a seven day trial. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman on July 27 last year, of the rape and false imprisonment of a woman on August 24, and of the rape of a woman on August 29. He was convicted of all charges and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. The court heard how Jobe met his first victim in a night club in the city on the night of July 27, where he would not leave her alone despite objections from her and her friends. He sexually assaulted her over her clothing before being ejected from the club. CCTV recorded the incident though it was not possible to identify him at the time. Yet barely a month later, at a flat in the city on the night of August 24, Jobe met his second victim, and whilst they were briefly alone he raped her. Then, on the night of August 28 into August 29, he met his third victim with friends whilst drinking outside a club on the seafront. The group went back to a flat where Jobe raped her while escaping the attention of the others. The prosecution authorised by the CPS followed an investigation by the Brighton & Hove Safeguarding Investigations Unit.
Photo: Sussex Police
3. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in October
A dangerous rider who was seen doing wheelie manoeuvres on a motorcycle in Brighton has been jailed. Footage showed Ryan Burtenshaw riding ahead of officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) in an unmarked police vehicle in Old Shoreham Road towards Dyke Road in January. When police caught up with the 24-year-old, he failed to stop, and again performed a wheelie. He then accelerated away from police in the 20mph zone and showed no regard for other road users. During a short pursuit, he narrowly avoided colliding into pedestrians and other vehicles. Burtenshaw, unemployed, of Meadowview, Brighton, appeared before Lewes Crown Court on October 19. Burtenshaw admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed by a police officer, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without valid insurance. He was jailed for five months, and was disqualified from driving for one year and eight months.
Photo: Sussex Police
4. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in October
A jealous ex-partner drove his car into a love rival before attacking him with a baseball bat and then fleeing police in a rooftop chase caught on camera, police have reported. Zaki Idris, 29, of Manor Way in Brighton, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison and given a five-year restraining order. Idris was found to have followed his victim for months before the pre-meditated attack on January 26. Police reported, on the night of the attack, Idris waited in a black Citreon C4 for his victim – a 35-year-old local man - to leave Underground Gym in Camden Street, Portslade. Police added that as his victim passed, Idris drove his vehicle directly towards him, throwing him across the bonnet and windscreen, before getting out and attacking him with a baseball bat. Witnesses reported him striking his victim multiple times, while threatening to kill him. As his victim defended himself Idris was chased by members of the public, before police officers pursued him through gardens nearby and onto the roof of a house, where a stand-off ensued. After another foot chase across rooftops and through a neighbouring garden, Idris was eventually caught and taken into custody. A search of his vehicle discovered a claw hammer and a knife. Detectives investigating the attack sought to find a link between Idris and his victim, and found that he had attempted to break into his ex-partner’s house in May, 2021, after seeing the victim’s car parked outside. He was removed from the scene without ever seeing the victim in person, but pictures of his car and registration number were later found on his mobile phone. After the attack on January 26, it was discovered by police Idris had been captured by police cameras near the victim’s car a number of times during December 2021, and January 2022. The final time was in the hour before the attack. He was subsequently charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon and detained under the mental
Photo: Sussex Police