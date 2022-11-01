4. Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in October

A jealous ex-partner drove his car into a love rival before attacking him with a baseball bat and then fleeing police in a rooftop chase caught on camera, police have reported. Zaki Idris, 29, of Manor Way in Brighton, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison and given a five-year restraining order. Idris was found to have followed his victim for months before the pre-meditated attack on January 26. Police reported, on the night of the attack, Idris waited in a black Citreon C4 for his victim – a 35-year-old local man - to leave Underground Gym in Camden Street, Portslade. Police added that as his victim passed, Idris drove his vehicle directly towards him, throwing him across the bonnet and windscreen, before getting out and attacking him with a baseball bat. Witnesses reported him striking his victim multiple times, while threatening to kill him. As his victim defended himself Idris was chased by members of the public, before police officers pursued him through gardens nearby and onto the roof of a house, where a stand-off ensued. After another foot chase across rooftops and through a neighbouring garden, Idris was eventually caught and taken into custody. A search of his vehicle discovered a claw hammer and a knife. Detectives investigating the attack sought to find a link between Idris and his victim, and found that he had attempted to break into his ex-partner’s house in May, 2021, after seeing the victim’s car parked outside. He was removed from the scene without ever seeing the victim in person, but pictures of his car and registration number were later found on his mobile phone. After the attack on January 26, it was discovered by police Idris had been captured by police cameras near the victim’s car a number of times during December 2021, and January 2022. The final time was in the hour before the attack. He was subsequently charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon and detained under the mental

Photo: Sussex Police