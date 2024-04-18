M23: Six taken to hospital following three-vehicle collision

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the M23 northbound between junctions 8 and 9 involving three vehicles this morning (April 18).
By Matt Pole
Published 18th Apr 2024, 15:49 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 16:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said the collision occurred at around 11.45am and involved an HGV, a minibus and a people carrier.

Surrey Police said six people have been taken to hospital. The motorway was closed northbound while officers dealt with the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage that might have captured all or part of the incident, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240043193 via:

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the M23 northbound between junctions 8 and 9 involving three vehicles this morning (April 18). Picture by National WorldSurrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the M23 northbound between junctions 8 and 9 involving three vehicles this morning (April 18). Picture by National World
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the M23 northbound between junctions 8 and 9 involving three vehicles this morning (April 18). Picture by National World

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

– Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.