M23: Six taken to hospital following three-vehicle collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said the collision occurred at around 11.45am and involved an HGV, a minibus and a people carrier.
Surrey Police said six people have been taken to hospital. The motorway was closed northbound while officers dealt with the scene.
If you witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage that might have captured all or part of the incident, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240043193 via:
– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
Calling Surrey Police on 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.