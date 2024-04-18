Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said the collision occurred at around 11.45am and involved an HGV, a minibus and a people carrier.

Surrey Police said six people have been taken to hospital. The motorway was closed northbound while officers dealt with the scene.

If you witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage that might have captured all or part of the incident, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240043193 via:

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the M23 northbound between junctions 8 and 9 involving three vehicles this morning (April 18). Picture by National World

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

Calling Surrey Police on 101