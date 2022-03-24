Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

February 18:

Christine Burgess, 34, of Woodland Avenue, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Burgess Hill on October 8 last year. She was fined £276.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

February 28:

Scales of Justice SUS-220324-094723001

Christopher Sims, 31, of Chichester Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on the A23, at Haywards Heath, on October 1, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Brendan Hall, 29, of Richards Close, Chiddingstone Causeway, Tonbridge, Kent, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer. The offence took place at Crawley on September 30, last year. He was fined £120.

Victoria Hughson, 39, of Munnion Road, Ardingly, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on the Ringroad South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, on October 3, last year, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 54 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in her blood stream at Gatwick Airport on the same date. She was fined £692 and banned from driving for six months.

Corinne Gamble, 62, of Whitemans Green, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Broxmead Lane, Bolney, Haywards Heath, on December 31, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave breath alcohol reading of 88 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £72 and banned from driving for 18 months.

March 1:

Adam Gilchrist, 22, of Stumblets, Pound Hill, Crawley, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the stalking of a woman by sending her text messages and letters, attempting to contact her through her friends and attending her home address. The offence took place at Crawley between May 1 and August 31, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until April 6, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Darren Woodings, 39, of Burlands, Langley Green, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in possession of eight wraps on cocaine at Crawley on October 3, last year. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

March 2:

Arfan Khalil, 33, of Loriners, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Southgate Avenue, Crawley, on May 1, last year, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgoninge in his blood stream. He was fined £135 and banned from driving for one year.

March 3:

Ali Rone, 41, of Hawksworth Avenue, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Arrivals Road, North Terminal Gatwick, on November 27, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

March 4:

Wayne Penfold, 52, of Westmount Close, Worcester Park, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A23, at Bolney, on July 18, last year, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 26 months.

Augustine Kelehan, 69, of Three Bridges Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on London Road, Hassocks, on September 29, last year, without due care and attention. She was fined £333 and her driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Ben Sanders, 20, of Hammerwood Road, Ashurst Wood, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on the M23, at Crawley, on October 8, last year, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £276 and banned from driving for 19 months.

Fallone Rose, 24, of Heathside Crescent, Woking, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover vehicle on Eastway, at Gatwick, on December 11, last year, while disqualified from driving. She was fined £2,201 and banned from driving for 378 days.

Abishai Indramoorthy, 25, of Meadowlands, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on the A23, at Handcross, on December 8, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was banned from driving for three years.

March 7:

Ilona Gouix, 21, of Lower Rock Gardens, Brighton, pleaded guilty to stealing sunglasses, worth £190, from shop at Gatwick Airport on July 23, last year. She was ordered to pay £190 in compensation.

Stephen Hookins, 46, of South Holmes Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle on Brighton Road, Crawley, on December 18, last year, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

George Challinor, 30, of Downland Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Honda moped at Woolborough Road, Crawley, on December 18, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £153 and his driving record was endorsed with ten penalty points.