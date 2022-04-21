Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

March 16:

Marley Bygrave, 22, of The Street, Capel, Dorking, pleaded guilty to driving a Volvo vehicle on Old Brighton Road, Crawley, on December 12, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £600 and banned from driving for one year.

March 17:

Jignesh Rawal, 27, of Lyon Close, Maidenbower, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Crawley on November 11, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until April 20 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Przemyslaw Laciak, 39, of Dunsfold Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Horsham on December 10. The court made a community order with a requirement of 300 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £300 in compensation.

Michael Nesbitt, 36, of St Francis Walk, Bewbush, Crawley, admitted being in breach of a court domestic violence protection order be attending an address in Crawley between March 15 and 17. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because he had shown ‘wilful and persistent refusal to comply with a court order’.

March 18:

Alec Gallacher, 31, of Chapel Road, Charlwood, Horley, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Crawley on June 29, last year. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

March 21.

Cloe Biden, 36, of Ramsey Close, Horley, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle, supervising a learner driver, on the A23, London Road, Crawley, on January 31, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 64 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £80 and her driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

Alexander Skinner-Mealin, 19, of Swift lane, Langley Green, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Betts Way, Crawley, on January 31. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Paris Ndaye, 38, of Gales Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Isaacs Lane, Burgess Hill, on December 19, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving at Burgess Hill, on the same date, with no insurance. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 29 months.

March 23: