Magistrates Court results for the Crawley area

March 24:

Ioan-Mihai Batori, 39, of Wheeler Road, Maidenbower, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Mitchells Road, Three Bridges, Crawley, on January 9, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 66 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £148 and banned from driving for 36 months.

Johnnie Borden, 42, of Leather Lane, London, pleaded guilty to smoking in the compartment of an Easy Jet aircraft, at Gatwick, on January 20, when smoking was prohibited. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Marcus Ring, 40, of Castle Street, Greenhithe, Kent, pleaded guilty to sending a woman voicemails which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient. The offence took place at Burgess Hill between December 1 2020 and May 20 2021. The court made a community order and fined him £120. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

March 25:

Satvininder Matharu, 53, of Calshott Avenue, Grays, Thurrock, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Crawley on February 25. He was fined £326 and banned from driving for one year.

Christopher Tidd, 47, of Bridge Close, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on London Road, Burgess Hill, on November 16, last year, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

March 25:

Mark Bryning, 49, of Swingate Lane, Plumstead Greenwich, pleaded guilty to entering South Terminal Gatwick Airport other than as a bona fide passenger on March 24, when prohibited from doing so. He was fined £50.

Kaprese Perry, 30, of Teesdale, Southgate, Crawley, pleaded guilty to stealing clothing worth £319.90, from Primark at Crawley on September 28, last year. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

March 28:

Japhet Juma, 41, of Arundel Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on the A23 at Handcross on February 19, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 85 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 21 months.

Patrick Kitonga, 52, of Arran Close, Broadfield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto on Moyne Road, Crawley, on February 19, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 57 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Lewis Hobney, 31, of Hobney Rise, West Ham, pleaded guilty to stealing cigarettes worth £797 belonging to DNATA Ground Handling Services at Gatwick Airport on August 16, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 240 hours of unpaid work.

March 31:

Stuart Baldwin, 35, of Ifield Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of a woman by sending her numerous social media and text messages. The offence took place at Crawley between April 1 and August 23 last year. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

April 4: