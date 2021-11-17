Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

October 1:

Samantha Woodbine, 52, of Meachants Lane, Willingdon, was found guilty of being the owner of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog, which was dangerously out of control at Willingdon, on February 3, and which injured another person. Sentencing was adjourned until November 30, to allow for reports to be obtained. She was released on unconditional bail.

October 4:

Jody Keating, 47, of Royal Parade, Eastbourne, admitted being in breach of supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment, by failing to attend three appointments at Eastbourne in August. He was sentenced to 14 days in prison.

October 5:

Tabarok Ali, 46, of Grand Parade, Polegate, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Polegate on July 10, last year. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £486 in prosecution costs.

October 6:

George Walter, 26, of Wilmington Square, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a member of hospital security staff at the Eastbourne District and General Hospital, on August 20. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at the hospital on the same date. He was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of ‘his continued offending an response to existing court orders’. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Carl Dunne, 33, of Nimrod Road, Wandsworth, London, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Morrison’s Petrol Station, Hargreaves Road, Eastbourne, on August 22, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 63 micrograms. The legal limit is 33 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Divin Joseph, 35, of Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Kings Drive, Eastbourne, on August 17, while more than four times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 153 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 300 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.