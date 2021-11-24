Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

October 12:

Robyn Morley, 27, of Saxon Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to failing to provide information to police relating to the driver of a Toyota vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence last September. She was found guilty of using a Ford vehicle on Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne, on November 8, last year, with no insurance. She was fined £600 and banned from driving for one year. Magistrates said disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending.

Christopher Sherwood, 34, of Brodrick Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 13. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on November 11 and released on unconditional bail.

The scales of justice EMN-150721-120115001

October 13:

Darrel Gibson, 31, of St Leonards Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Kawasaki vehicle on Upper Dukes Drive, Eastbourne, on March 20, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to driving with no insurance at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Connor Bainbridge, 25, of Crowborough Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on the A27 at Dittons Road, Stone Cross, on March 16, with cannabis and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of methyl-amphetamine and a quantity of cannabis at Stone Cross on the same date. The court made a community order. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Simon Kistnen, 33, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place in Eastbourne on March 24. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Nathan Youlden, 41, of Austen Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Northbourne Road, Eastbourne, on March 24, with cocaine and cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Angelo Kyprianou, 35, of Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Compton Street, Eastbourne, on June 2. He pleaded guilty to burglary by entering the dispensing surgery of Grand Pharmacy, Compton Street, as a trespasser, on the same date, with intent to steal. He pleaded guilty to causing damage to a car window at Lismore Road, Eastbourne, on June 20, and guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – a metal pole – at Lismore Road, on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on November 10 and released on bail with the conditions not to contact any person employed by Grand Pharmacy, Compton Street, and not to enter Grand Pharmacy.

Matthew Smart, 32, of Akehurst Close, Hellingly, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on July 11. He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work, and banned him from driving for 29 months.

Daniel Sayles, 39, of Mallard Hill, Bedford, pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place at Commercial Road, Eastbourne, on August 24. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating at Eastbourne Custody Centre on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing, at a date and time to be fixed, and released on unconditional bail.