Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

January 27:

Dean Wells, 39, of Kingston Road, Hampden Park, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to entering a barn, at Burwash, as a trespasser, on December 7, last year, and stealing a quad bike. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Gray, 40, of Elms Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a locking pocket knife in a public place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on July 25, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until March 30. He was released on unconditional bail.

Scales of justice SUS-220220-160102001

February 2:

Leanne Blackie, 41, of Percival Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle on Mountfield Road, Eastbourne, on September 24, last year, while more than four times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 142 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 50 months.

Robyn Morley, 27, of Saxon Close, Hailsham, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Hailsham on May 22, last year. She was found guilty of a further charge of assaulting a police officer at Hailsham on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £150 in compensation.

Philip O’Neil, 40, of Weavers Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on May 15, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £700 in compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Jason Packham, 49, of Vert Lane, Whitesmith, Chiddingly, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by attending her home address and causing damage to her property. The offence took place at Hailsham between July 3 and August 30, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until March 23, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

David Wright, 30, of Farlaine Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place at Ashford Road, Eastbourne, on August 2, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Ian Hibbs, 60, of Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 3, last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Danny Church, 28, of George Row, London, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 3, last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.