Magistrates court results for the Eastbourne area

February 15:

A 16-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on January 16. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender panel for a six- month contract.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 14-year-old Hailsham youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a shop, stealing a pack of Corona beer from Tesco Express in Hailsham and a pack of Stella Artois beer from Asda, in Hailsham, on January 22. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender panel for a one-year contract and ordered to pay £17 in compensation.

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

A 17-year-old Hailsham youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Eastbourne on September 26, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until March 30 for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.

February 16:

Kirsten Igoe, 29, of Queens Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing £1077.18, from Timpsons in St Leonards, on January 13, last year. She was given a two-year conditional discharge.

Abdel-Hakim Atamnia, 30, of Devonshire Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when above the alcohol limit. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for one year.

Tommy Lee Murphy, 22, of, Pensford Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting woman by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on June 19, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and an alcohol treatment requirement.

Charlie Lester, 21, of Vicarage Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a bathroom wall. The offence took place at Haywards Heath on October 18. Sentencing was adjourned until April 20, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

John Branker, 71, of Viking Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 2. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for two years.