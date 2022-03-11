Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

February 22:

Christopher Bennett, 34, of Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to 21 dogs by failing to provide the animals with adequate nutrition for their needs. He pleaded guilty to a further charge of failing to ensure the needs of 36 dogs were met by failing to provide fresh, clean, drinking water and suitable toileting facilities. The offences took place at Eastbourne between March 23 and June 15 last year. Sentencing was adjourned until March 22, to allow time for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

February 23:

The scales of justice EMN-150515-184646001

Jay Maynard, 41, of Croxden Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to entering Tesco store, at Eastbourne, on January 2 and stealing numerous bottles of alcohol valued at £235. He also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing seven coats worth £573 from Marks and Spencer at Eastbourne on November 28, last year. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 7am. He was ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Barrett Hollands, 44, of Dogs Hill Road, Winchelsea Beach, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hailsham on June 2 last year. The court made a community order with the requirement of a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am.

Caroline Hook, 56, of Hengist Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Eastbourne on October 8 last year. Sentencing was adjourned until April 27, for reports to be prepared. She was remanded on unconditional bail.

Alexander Boggia-Lord, 20, of Bowley Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to causing £400 damage to two metal field gates, at Herstmonceux on October 17, last year. He pleaded guilty to being the driver of a Volkswagen vehicle that failed to stop when required to do so by police, on the A271 Upper Horsebridge Road at Hailsham, on the same date. He pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle with no licence or insurance at Hailsham on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed and remanded on unconditional bail.

Domenico Loprieno, 29, of Northbourne Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat vehicle on Seaside Road, on November 20, last year, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £330 and banned from driving for 16 months.