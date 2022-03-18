Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

February 24:

Ronald Gwynne, 45, of Selmeston Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. The offence took place at Eastbourne between June 20 and June 22 last year. He was found guilty of two charges of assaulting a woman by beating. The offences took place at Eastbourne between June 17 and June 21, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until April 25. He was released on conditional bail.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

February 28:

Scales of Justice SUS-220318-081254001

A 17-year-old Eastbourne girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a steak knife in a public place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on November 2, last year. She was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a one year contract.

Ashleigh Ellison, 23, of Hartington Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on Bohemia Road, Hastings, on November 12, last year, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 135 milligrams. The legal limit is 80 milligrams. She was fined £100 and banned from driving for 16 months.

March 2:

Kai Peters, 19, of Potato Lane, Ringmer, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine and cannabis at Hailsham on December 30. He was fined £225.

David Bryant-Chesworth, 52, of Hadlow Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Eastbourne on July 4, last year. The court made a community order with a 60 day alcohol abstinence requirement.

Howard Morrison, 39, of Susans Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 10, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until April 27, for reports to be prepared.He was released on unconditional bail.

Jerry Day 43, of Wilmington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing four packs of thermal underwear, worth £90, from Marks and Spencer at Eastbourne, on October 28, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until April 25 for reports to be prepared.

Maria Bird, 39, of The Diplocks, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Golden Jubilee Way, Eastbourne, on January 10, while disqualified from driving. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or MOT at Eastbourne on the same date. She was fined £100 and banned from driving for two months.