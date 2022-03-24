Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

March 3:

Kayla Kelly, 21, of Knebworth Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to charges of being in possession of a quantity of herbal cannabis and a quantity of cocaine at Eastbourne on November 20, last year. She was fined £276.

David Platt, 76, of Victoria Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover on Charleston Road, Eastbourne, on January 17, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 58 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 15 months.

Justin Allen, 43, of Claremont Road, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Ka on the A259, at Seaford, on January 20, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 78 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no MOT at Seaford on the same date. He was fined £160 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Jordan Fox, 29, of Vale Close, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on West Street, Seaford, on January 23, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 102 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for 25 months.

Miguel Sanchez-Marquez, 45, of Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Allfrey Road, Eastbourne, on June 19 last year. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £108 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Byron Welsh, 19, of Chiddingly, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on the A22 Hailsham Bypass on October 1, last year, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for one year.

Paul Kehoe, 41, of Latimer Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin at Eastbourne on October 15, last year. He was fined £80.

Kevin Butler, 28, of Houghton Way, Hellingly, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on High Street, Hailsham, on November 19, last year, while disqualified from driving. He was fined £180 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Lee Mallows, 28, of London Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Eastbourne on December 23, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

March 9:

Elson Rodriges De Sousa, 39, of Churchdale Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 29. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for two years.

Peter McCreanor, 18, of Vicarage Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 27. Sentencing was adjourned until May 4 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.