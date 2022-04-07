Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

March 14:

A 15-year-old Hailsham boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing a crate of beer, worth £11, from Asda at Hailsham on January 26. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of assault at North Street, Hailsham, on the same date. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a six-month period and ordered to pay £11 in compensation.

A 14-year-old Lewes boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to unlawful and malicious wounding, which inflicted grievous bodily harm on a person at Eastbourne on December 15, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until April 4 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Scales of Justice 1 SUS-220704-070641001

March 16:

Laurentiu-Dobrin Cordos, 20, of Royal Parade, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a no entry sign while driving on Gildredge Road, Eastbourne on January 30. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police and to driving with no licence or insurance at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £140 and his driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Kanad Patel, 23, of Longstone Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Tideswell Road, Eastbourne, on November 1, last year, while disqualified from driving. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for one year.

March 23:

Hector O’Neill, 41, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Haywards Heath Railway Station car park on November 19, last year. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Florin Oltaneu, 43, of Macquarie Quay, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Marine Parade, Eastbourne, on February 5, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 117 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £633 and banned from driving for 27 months.

Jakob Hansen, 25, of Rylstone Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving a stolen pedal cycle, worth £1,800, at Eastbourne on February 1, last year. He also pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving a stolen pedal cycle, worth £500, at Lewes on February 28, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £150 in compensation.

Jason Packham, 49, of Vert Lane, Whitesmith, Chiddingly, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the stalking of a woman by attending her home address and causing damage to her property. The offence took place at Hailsham, between July 3 and August 30, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Brandon Durling, 20, of West Parade, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Wallsend Road, Pevensey, on October 9, last year, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 13 months.