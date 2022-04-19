Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

March 23:

Neil Spiers, 42, of Field Close, Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Dittons Road, Polegate, on December 1 with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £275 and banned from driving for one year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

March 30:

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

Kayla Basham, 23, of Compton Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 9. She was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Megan Gordon, 32, of Cavendish Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Susans Road, Eastbourne, on February 11, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 49 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Clare Murphy, 43, of Sancroft Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Cherry Garden Road, Eastbourne, on February 12, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 127 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Eastbourne on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned her from driving for 30 months. She was fined £200.

Ruth Ryan, 51, of St Phillips Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Langney Road, Eastbourne, on February 14. She was given a one-year conditional discharge.

Ben Sandell, 29, of Bodmin Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Langney Road, Eastbourne, on February 15. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £80.

Luke Webb, 41, of Byland Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to cultivating six cannabis plants at Eastbourne on August 19, last year. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a machete in a public place, at Connaught Road, Eastbourne, on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a court non-molestation order by entering Sackville Road, Eastbourne on August 29, last year. The court made a community order with an eight week electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am. Magistrates issued a restraining order.